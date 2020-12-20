Yemen condemns abduction of three fishermen

YemenExtra

The General Authority for Fisheries in the Red Sea condemned on Sunday the kidnapping of three fishermen of ​​Hajjah province while they are working at sea.

In a statement to Saba, the Authority denounced the continuing acts of piracy against traditional fishermen’s boats and the aggression’s attacks on fishermen, which affected thousands of them.

The statement emphasized the aggression’s insistence on its criminal practices in terrorizing fishermen and preventing them from practicing their work, using all methods of torture, starvation and siege, which is a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws.

It held the countries of aggression fully responsible for the repercussions of the violations against fishermen and depriving tens of thousands of their only source of income.

The statement condemned the shameful silence of the United Nations and its organizations towards the genocide committed by these states against the Yemeni people.

It called on the international community, Security Council and humanitarian organizations to act urgently to stop the piracy of aggression in the Red Sea against the fishermen.