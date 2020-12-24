2100 Days of Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen (Statistics)

YemenExtra

Humanity Eye Center for Rights and Development has released an infographic showing the statistics of (2100) days of brutal Saudi-led aggressive war against Yemen and backed by the US and UK.

The center pointed out that the number of killed civilians within the past 2100 days of war reached 17,042, including 3804 children and 2,389 women, while the number of wounded reached 26,355, including 4,128 children and 2801 women.

Moreover, it stated that the destroyed and damaged facilities that make up the infrastructure of Yemen have reached 9526, indicating that the Saudi-led aggression resulted in the destruction and damage of 15 airports, 16 ports, 305 power stations, and 545 communication stations.

The Saudi aggression deliberately destroyed and targeted 2,181 reservoirs and water supply networks, 1974 government installations, and 4,490 bridges.

With regard to the economic establishments, it destroyed and damaged a number of 22,913 establishments, and caused damage to 393 factories, 289 fuel tanks, 11,365 commercial establishments, and 411 chicken and livestock farms.

The infographic pointed out that the aggression deliberately destroyed 7229 transportation means, 463 fishing boats, 899 food stores, 392 fuel stations, 678 markets and 794 food trucks.

It indicated that the number of civilians’ homes destroyed and damaged by the aggressors reached 569,283; in addition to 177 university facilities, 1,393 mosques, 366 tourist facilities, 389 hospitals, and health facilities.

Additionally, it indicated that the aggression intentionally destroyed and targeted 1099 schools and educational centers, 7005 agricultural fields, 133 sports facilities, 245 archaeological sites, and 47 media facilities.