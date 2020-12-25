Al-Mutawakel: Saudi Aggression Killed More Than 3,800 Yemeni Children

YemenExtra

Children in Yemen are among the social groups most suffering as a result of aggression and blockade, the Minister of Public Health and Population said on Thursday.

Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel’s remarks came in an annual scientific medical conference held in the capital, Sana’a, on malnutrition diseases in pediatric medicine and surgery.

Al-Mutawakel explained that the US-Saudi aggression killed more than 3,800 children and committed an extreme crime by targeting the health ingredients for treating children.

“More than half of Yemen’s children suffer from malnutrition as a result of the blockade,” he said. “More than 400,000 Yemeni children suffer from severe malnutrition.”

He also stressed that during the period of aggression, congenital malformations increased, due to the weapons used in Yemen.

“Targeting of Dhahyan students’ bus is a living witness to the extent of the crime committed by the coalition of aggression against childhood in Yemen,” he added.

The Minister of Health considered the United Nations’ removal of Saudi Arabia from the list of child killers a great shame.

“We are on the threshold of a new phase in working with international organizations, the features of which are serious assistance, otherwise, stop wasting money on travel, cars and expenses for organizations in the name of Yemen.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health indicated that no UN action has yet been made regarding the transfer of the Siamese twins in Al-Sabeen Hospital, pointing out that the World Health Organization refuses to do any work.