Dec. 24: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Thursday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a woman was killed in the Al-Safra district due to the explosion of a landmine of the Saudi mercenaries’ remnants. In addition, the Saudi aggression launched more than 30 rockets and shells on separate areas within Razih, near the border. It also shelled various areas within the Shada region.

In Marib, the warplanes of the Saudi coalition of aggression carried out two airstrikes in Haylan within the Serwah district and a raid on the Medghal district.

In Al-Jawf, two US-Saudi raids targeted the Al-Khanjar area in the Khub Al-Sha`af region.

In Hajjah, a number of 3 raids were carried out on the Haradh and Medi districts.

In Al-Bayda, the aggressors conducted a raid on the Natih district.