A Child Injured by Saudi Explosive Remnants in Saada

YemenExtra

On Thursday, a child was injured after an explosion of Saudi bomb remnants in the Al-Safra district, Saada governorate.

A ten-year-old child, Hussein Ali Hassan, was injured as a result of a bomb explosion from the leftovers of the Saudi aggression within the Al-Safra area in Saada, noting that the child was then taken to a hospital for treatment, where doctors applied surgeries in his head, shoulder, hands and one of his feet.

The source pointed out that the crime occurred hours after the death of a woman in the same district as a result of the explosion of a landmine, which goes back to the Six Wars carried out on Saada.

It is noteworthy that the US-backed Saudi aggression targeted the Saada governorate with various types of weapons, including forbidden arms.