Abdulsalam Holds the UN Responsible of Decaying Tanker “Safer”

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, criticized the UN way of handling the technical maintenance task of the floating Safir oil tanker, holding the United Nations fully responsible for this delay.

In his tweet today, Abdulsalam said that the United Nations’ approach in handling the technical maintenance mission for the floating decaying tanker “Safer” with much irresponsibility.

He pointed out that Sanaa has signed an agreement in this regard, and is awaiting the UN signature to start the maintenance process.

The United Nations announced the postponement of the arrival of experts in charge of maintaining the Safer tanker until February 15 of next year.