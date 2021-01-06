282Violations In Hodeidah , and Airstrikes On Marib, Saada, Asir

The Arab coalition forces launched several air strikes on Marib, Saada and Asir.

A security source indicated that the aggression’s jets launched three air strikes on the districts of Al-Jouba, Mahliya, and Medghal in Marib governorate, a raid on Al-Zahir district in Saada , and a raid in Asir .

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 282 violations staged by the aggession forces and mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

The source pointed out that the violations included launching 2 raids over Al-Fazah and Ad-Durayhimi districts, the developing of new fortifications, in addition to the flying of 29 spy drones and a warplane over several districts. They staged 44 attacks with artillery shelling, and 203 attacks Airstrikes On Marib, Saada, Asir And 282 Violations In Hodeidah

The Arab coalition forces launched several air strikes on Marib, Saada and Asir.

A security source indicated that the aggression’s jets launched three air strikes on the districts of Al-Jouba, Mahliya, and Medghal in Marib governorate, a raid on Al-Zahir district in Saada , and a raid in Asir .

On other hand , The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 282 violations staged by the aggession forces and mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

In addtion,The source pointed out that the violations included launching 2 raids over Al-Fazah and Ad-Durayhimi districts, the developing of new fortifications, in addition to the flying of 29 spy drones and a warplane over several districts. They staged 44 attacks with artillery shelling, and 203 attacks with live bullets.