Vice FM meets the head of the ICRC delegation

YemenExtra

Vice Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi discussed today with the Head of the ICRC delegation to Yemen, Mrs. Katrina Ritz, the aspects of joint cooperation between Yemen and the committee and ways to strengthen and reinforce them.

At the meeting, Vice Foreign Minister expressed condolences for the killing of three ICRC employees during the criminal incident that targeted Aden Airport and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

He reviewed the aggression states and their mercenaries continuing to commit war crimes against civilians and civilian properties, the last one was the targeting of a wedding hall by the mercenaries of aggression in Al-Hawk district in Al-Hudaydah governorate, which caused the death and wounding of civilians, including women and children.

He stressed the need to pressure the countries of aggression and mercenaries to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

Vice Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation for the existing partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation in Yemen, and his aspiration to strengthen it during the current year, affirming the willingness of Government agencies to provide all necessary facilities to them and to enable them to carry out their humanitarian activities in this field.

For her part, the Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation to Yemen praised the facilities provided to the mission by the National Salvation Government.

She affirmed the ICRC’s keenness to continue providing all possible support to Yemen, in a way that would contribute to alleviating the humanitarian crisis facing the Yemeni people