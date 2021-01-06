Jan. 4: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Tuesday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi aggression carried out 6 raids on the Murad mountain district, a raid on the Mahliya district, and a raid on the Medghal district.

In Hodeidah, the aggressors launched a raid on Al-Salif.

In Saada, two Saudi airstrikes targeted the district of Al-Zahir; in addition, Saudi bombardment with shells and missiles targeted separate areas in Razih region, near the border.

In Al-Jawf province, northern Yemen, the Saudi-led air force launched a raid on the Al-Aqsa area within the Al-Hazm district.

Moreover, the Saud fighter jets conducted two raids against al-Buq, near the Saudi province of Najran.