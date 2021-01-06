Abdulsalam: Siege, War, Aggression Leads to Dead End

YemenExtra

The head of the National Delegation Mohammad Abdulsalam said, Monday, that what is happening at the Gulf states confirms that the policy of siege, war and aggression has led to a dead end.

Abdulsalam indicated that mutual respect is the safest and shortest way to achieve security and stability.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in mid-2017. The four boycotting countries had accused Qatar of supporting terrorism. Doha denies the charges and says the embargo aims to curtail its sovereignty.

However, Riyadh has reached an agreement with Doha to end a three-year feud by reopening the Saudi airspace and land and sea borders to Qatar as of Monday.