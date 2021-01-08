Jan. 7: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Thursday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Taiz, two citizens, including a woman, were wounded when a mortar shell, launched by the mercenaries of the Saudi aggressive coalition, fell on their house in the Al-Arsom area in Al-Ta’iziyah district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room to monitor violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggression recorded 228 violations, including an infiltration attempt in Haiss and the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and near 50th Street, in addition to the hovering of two warplanes over Haiss and eight spy drones over Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Jah.

Also, 58 violations were carried out using artillery shelling, with a number of 353 shells, while 156 breaches were conducted with diverse weapons.

In Saada, the US-backed Saudi-led air force launched two airstrikes on the Fer area in the Kataf district.

Moreover, two Saudi raids targeted the two Al-Buq area near Najran Saudi province.