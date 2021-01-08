National redeployment team condemns escalation of aggression in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

Deputy chief of the general staff and head of the national team for redeployment Maj. Gen. Ali al-Mosheki has condemned the escalation of aggression and its mercenaries in Hodeidah province.

During his meeting in the capital Sana’a on Wednesday with Head United Nations Mission to support Hodeida Agreement (UNMHA) Abhijit Guha, al-Mosheki denounced the continued airstrikes carried out by the aggression and its mercenaries in targeting innocent citizens.

The aggression’s mercenaries recently targeted al-Mansour Hall in al-Hawak district of Hodeida, which killed more than three people, including women and children.

The head of the national team delivered a strongly worded message to the head of the United Nations mission regarding the escalation of the aggression in Hodeida and its continuous bombing.

Al-Mosheki stressed patience has limits and will not last for long, holding the United Nations responsible for silence about the crimes of aggression and its mercenaries against the citizens in Hodeida and the continued siege on the Yemeni people.

He called on the United Nations to adopt a clear, transparent, and tougher stance towards the party obstructing the implementation of the Sweden agreement so as to prove its impartiality and seriousness to implement Hodeidah agreement as well as to alleviate the suffering and siege on the Yemeni people.

He emphasized the national team seeks to succeed in the Sweden agreement in the face of the continuous violations of two consecutive years by the aggression and its mercenaries.

Speaking to Guha, ”You have all information and data confirming that the aggression countries and their mercenaries represent the party obstructing the implementation of the Sweden agreement”, al-Mosheki added.

For his part, a team member in the national team Brig. Gen. Ali al-Ruzami explained the United Nations is responsible for the dangerous escalation taking place in Hodeida and the escalation will not be in the interest of any party.

While Maj. Gen. Mohamed al-Qaderi confirmed the mercenaries on the western coast had mobilized ISIS and al-Qaeda from Syria, Iraq, and others to prepare for a dangerous escalation in Hodeida.

Al-Qaderi said, “We have confirmed information that Zionist and American soldiers are on the western coast, among the mercenaries of aggression affiliated with Tariq Affash.”

He added, “We affirm that we are able to resolve the battle anywhere and whenever the Leadership wishes, and they, referring to the mercenaries, must take the last warning of the armed forces seriously.”