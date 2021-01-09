Abdulsalam: UN Envoy to Yemen Neglects the Suffering of Yemenis

YemenExtra

Today, Saturday, the head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, criticized the role played by the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, accusing him of covering up the Saudi aggression, siege, and the suffering it has caused to the people of Yemen.

“The UN envoy is busy with formalities and pointless visits to cover up the ongoing aggression and siege, ” Abdulsalam stated on his Twitter page.

“Griffiths ignores the great human suffering suffered by all the Yemeni people, which is resulting from the blockade and closure of seaports and airports,” he added.