PM denounces criminal practices of Saudi, Emirati occupiers

YemenExtra

Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor on Saturday condemned the criminal practices of Saudi and Emirati occupiers and their agents and mercenaries in the occupied provinces and areas in general and Aden province in particular.

This came during the Prime Minister’s meeting in Sana’a with the Adviser to the Supreme Political Council, Professor Abdulaziz Al-Tareb, and Governor of Aden, Tariq Salam.

They dealt with the latest developments in the occupied provinces and areas in light of the continuation of the Saudi-Emirati occupation with its aggressive actions towards Yemen.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister received from Salam a copy of the annual report for the year 2020 on the local authority’s activities and procedures, as well as two reports on the activities implemented in November and December of the same year.

The Prime Minister praised the activities and measures contained in the reports, despite the exceptional circumstances.

He saluted the free people opposing the presence of the occupier and its projects in Aden and the occupied provinces, stressing that the occupation will end and will not last for long in light of the indications that have emerged recently.