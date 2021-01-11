Houthi Condemns US Terrorist Designation, Retains Their Right to Respond

YemenExtra

Today, Monday, the member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, condemned the designation of Ansarallah as a “terrorist” group by the Trump administration, reserving the right to respond to any declaration emanating from the Trump administration or others.

“America is the source of terrorism, the Trump administration’s policy provokes terrorism because of its actions, and its policies express a crisis in making decisions, which is a condemned act,” Al-Houthi said on his Twitter page.

“We reserve the right to respond to any declaration that emanates from the Trump administration or any administration, and it does not make any difference for the Yemeni people for they know that “America” is a primary partner in killing and starving them,” he added.

In another tweet, he said the terrorism of the US is everywhere and it has even reached the Congress, saying that all the thanks go to the policies of Pompeo and President Trump.”

He ridiculed the US Secretary of State’s statements about classifying Ansarallah as a “terrorist” group, saying that if he would have notified the Congress that they have arrested the intruders of the congress will achieve a better result for Pompeo than notifying them of Ansarallah as terrorists.”

“Your terrorism is the one who killed and starved Yemen’s children,” the member of the supreme political addressed the US government on a tweet that was attached with photos of crimes committed in Yemen by the US-Saudi coalition.