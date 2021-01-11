Jan. 10: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi-led air force launched two raids on the governorates of Saada and Marib during the past 24 hours – Sunday, January 10, 2021. In addition, violations in Hodeidah continued by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries.

Marib: A raid by the Saudi aggressive coalition targeted the Mahliya district.

Saada: A Saudi airstrike targeted the Al-Zahir district.

Also in Saada, Saudi bombardment was conducted against the Ghafra area in the Al-Zahir, a district near the border. In addition, Saudi Missile shelling targeted the Munabeh district and resulted in the killing of livestock.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room reported that 204 violations were committed by the aggressors and their mercenaries in various fronts within Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

Also, among the violations was the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jah and Al-Jabaliya, and the launching of 4 raids by Saudi drones in Al-Faza and Al-Tuhita.

Moreover, a number of 24 violations were carried out by artillery shelling and 161 violations using diverse weapons.