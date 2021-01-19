Abdulsalam discusses the humanitarian and political situation with the Swedish delegate to Yemen

YemenExtra

The national delegation headed by Mohammed Abdulsalam discussed, on Monday, the humanitarian and political situation with the Swedish delegate to Yemen.

“We received a call from the representative of Sweden to Yemen, in which we discussed the humanitarian and political conditions in our country,” Mohammed Abdulsalam said on his Twitter page.

“We explained in the meeting the violations that the mercenaries of the aggressors are committing, and we also emphasized our concerns regarding the Sweden agreement and how vital it is to continue its implementation, followed by the positive efforts in respect of the prisoner exchange file,” Abdulsalam added.

It is worth noting that the forces of aggression and mercenaries have escalated their violations against the truce agreement in Hodeidah by launching numerous airstrikes and carrying out many military operations and infiltration attempts.