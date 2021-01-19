Jan. 18: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Monday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the Saudi aggressors carried out 4 raids on Mahliya district, a raid on Rahba district, and a raid on Harib district.

In Hajjah, a number of two airstrikes targeted the Haradh district.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced that a number of 131 violations were committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors during the past 24 hours.

According to the source, the violations varied, such as creating combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and launching three airstrikes, by combat drones, on Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya areas.

Moreover, 29 violations were conducted by missile and artillery shelling, and 78 violations using diverse weapons.