Major Commander with Al-Qaeda Killed with Coalition Forces in Marib

Local sources in the Marib governorate revealed new information about the participation of Al-Qaeda terrorists in fighting with the coalition forces, during the battles on the southern fronts of the city during the past days.

The sources pointed out that several members of al-Qaeda militants were killed on Saturday including a leader in battles of areas that separate Rahabah and Murad Mount districts in Marib province

Sheikh Hussain Kuraish, who leads armed groups in Al-Qaeda, in addition to Salafi gunmen, was killed along with other terrorists in Rahabah district, the sources added.

The sources pointed out that the fate of several members of the terrorist organization and militant Salafi leaders is still unknown until now.