Shoub local council denounces US decision against Ansarullah

Shoub local council in the capital Sana’a organized a standing protest on Monday to condemn the American administration’s decision to designate Ansarullah as a terrorist organization.

Participants at the stand raised banners rejecting the US decision and burning American flags.

Capital Sana’a Undersecretary Ali al-Lahji indicated that the decision aims to prolong the aggression and kill the Yemeni people, stressing Yemen will steadfast in the face of America and its destruction projects in the region.

Al-Lahji pointed out the standing protest is the message of the steadfastness of the Yemeni people in the face of aggression and siege, praising Shoub district for its role in providing the fronts with men and money.

The participants denounced the international community’s silence over the crimes committed by the US-backed aggression against the Yemeni people for six consecutive years, praising the victories achieved by the heroes of the army and popular committees on several fronts.