prisoners’ committee arrives at Jordan to participate in new negotiations

YemenExtra

The Prisoners Committee arrived today, Saturday, in the Jordanian capital, Amman, to participate in a new round of negotiations on the prisoners’ file.

“We arrived in the Jordanian capital, Amman, to participate in a new round of negotiations on the file of prisoners under the auspices of the United Nations, and we hope that it will succeed,” the head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs, Abdul Qadir Al-Murtada, said on Twitter.

The round of negotiations in the prisoner file was supposed to take place in the Jordanian capital Amman on 11/19/2020, but the intransigence of the Islah party delayed the negotiations.

In this round, it is expected that the implementation of the second part of the Amman agreement that states the release of 200 prisoners from the army and committees in exchange for 100 mercenaries, including Nasser Mansour Hadi, brother of exiled ex-president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

In mid-October 2020, 670 prisoners of the army and the popular committees were released in a prisoner exchange, swapped by 400 mercenary prisoners, 15 Saudi soldiers, and 4 Sudanese, as part of the “Amman” prisoner exchange agreement.