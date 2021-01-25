Yemenis All Over Yemen Protest US “Terror” and Crimes (Pictures)
YemenExtra
Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis demonstrated today, Monday morning, in a number of 20 massive rallies within 12 governorates, to condemn the crimes and terrorism conducted by the US against the Yemeni people. These rallies named their protests “The blockade and American aggression are terrorist crimes.”
Pictures of the protests that took place in the Yemeni capital Sanaa and other provinces are listed below:
The Yemeni capital, Sanaa
Taiz
Saada
Rimah
Mahweet
Ibb
Hajjah
Dhamar
Amran