Canada Demonstrates for an End to the American-Saudi War on Yemen

The Canadian city of Vancouver witnessed today, Monday, a protest rally calling for an end to the US-Saudi war on Yemen, as part of the global campaign calling for an end to the War on Yemen under the slogan “International Day for Yemen”.

At the rally, people held banners to express solidarity with the Yemeni people, denouncing the US arrogance and opposing the comprehensive siege against the Yemeni people that has been going on for nearly six years.

Moreover, called for the Candaninan government to cease the selling of arms to the Saudi regime, for it has been committing war crimes against all the people of Yemen.