FM meets Chaif of UNMHA in Sana’a

Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Tuesday in Sana’a with the Chief of the United Nations Mission to support the Hodeida Agreement (UNMHA) and Head of the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC), Abhijit Guha.

At the meeting, Sharaf confirmed the keenness of the national authorities in Sana’a to provide facilities and support to the redeployment team in Hodeida and to continue coordination and consultation, to ensure the success of its tasks.

Sharaf indicated that any efforts towards achieving peace should include neutralizing all aspects of the economic process and protecting the national currency from the excesses of the Riyadh team loyal to the Saudi-led coalition that printed hundreds of billions of riyals, with the aim of increasing the suffering of citizens.

He added that the peace efforts must include also the entry of oil derivatives and foodstuff ships through the port of Hodeida, the payment of the state employees’ salaries, and the reopening of Sanaa International Airport, as there is no legal justification for continuing to close it.

For his part, General Guha affirmed that the Redeployment Coordination Committee would continue its work in a positive manner, indicating that the committee has been able to install points to monitor the ceasefire and is looking forward to implementing the rest of the tasks entrusted to it.