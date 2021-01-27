Jan. 26: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Tuesday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.



In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 227 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors in the past 24 hours.

These violations were as follows: the creation of combat fortifications in al-Durayhimi and al-Jabaliya, 8 aerial strikes using drones against on Al-Jabaliya and Al-Durayhimi, the hovering of 15 espionage drones over Al-Jah, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Tuhita. Also, 17 violations were by artillery shelling and 184 others were with the use of diverse weapons.

In Saada, two citizens were wounded after Saudi border guards shot them in the Al-Jar’a area in the Munabeh regions. In addition, the Saudi-led air force conducted 7 raids on the Al-Zahir district.

In Marib, 5 Saudi airstrikes targeted Sarwah district and a raid was carried out against Jabal Murad area.