No Negotiations Will Take Place Under Fire and Siege: Abdulsalam

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, renewed his warning to the US-backed Saudi aggression of the consequences that could take place if their aggression and siege on Yemen continues.

He noted that they will not participate in any meetings or negotiations under the Saudi fire and siege.

“The aggressors on Yemen who are killing and imposing a blockade should not wait for any diplomatic meetings under fire and siege,” Abdulsalam addressed the Saudi aggressive coalition, stressing a similar response to their crimes siege.