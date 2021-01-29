Jan. 27: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Wednesday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada governorate, the Saudi-UAE aggressors launched 9 raids on Al-Zahir district.

In Marib, it carried out 6 raids on the Serwah district

As for Al-Jawf, the Saudi-led air force conducted two raids on the Khub Al-Sha’af district.

In Al-Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room monitored 226 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors during the past 24 hours.

A source from the Operations Room stated that the violations included the hovering of 6 warplanes in the airspace of Haiss, Al Jabaliya, Al Jah, and Al Tuhita, and 13 spy drones over Kilo-16, Haiss, Al-Jah, Al Durayhimi, and Al Jabaliya.

In addition, the violations include and the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Durayhimi and 8 raids on Al- Jabaliya.