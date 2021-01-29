Defense Minister: 2021 Will Witness Qualitative Shifts in Various Aspects of Training, Rehabilitation, Armament

YemenExtra

Minister of Defense, Major General Muhammad Nasser Al-Atifi, said that the new training year will witness qualitative transformations in various aspects of training, qualification and armament on land, sea and air forces.

The Minister of Defense stressed the importance of distinguished preparation in line with the plans that have been developed in the training aspects and applied on the ground on various fronts. He indicated that the revolutionary, political and supreme military leadership give great importance to the armed forces in order to enhance the level of competence and high combat ability.

For his part, the Chief of the General Staff affirmed that the events witnessed by Yemen and the Armed Forces in light of the continued US-Saudi aggression contributed to gaining expertise and building the defense capabilities of the Armed Forces and making them reach advanced levels in various fields, foremost of which is the manufacturing aspects of various modern and advanced weapons.

He pointed to the importance of developing the level of performance in the training aspects for the year 2021, pointing out that military leaders live the reality with the fighters through their direct field supervision on combat operations in various fronts.

The Deputy Chief of the General Staff highlighted the importance of developing the performance of training facilities, paying attention to specialized training. He asked to pay great attention to the moral side. He stressed the need to keep pace with military developments in all fields and specialties, in line with what the battlefield is witnessing.

Thawra News