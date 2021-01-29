Jan. 28: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, January 28, 2020, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 214 violations conducted by the Saudi-UAE aggressors.

The violations include the hovering of 5 warplanes over the city, Al-Manthar, and Kilo-1614 as well as 14 espionage drones in the airspace of Kilo-16, Haiss, Al-Jah, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Jah, and Al-Tuhaita.

The Saudi aggression also conducted 13 raids, with combat drones, on Al-Faza, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Jah.

Moreover, 18 violations were committed by artillery bombardment, and 168 breaches using diverse weapons.

In Saada, the US-Saudi warplanes launched 3 raids on the Kitaf district and 3 raids on the Al-Zahir district. On the ground, it carried out a missile-artillery shelling within separate areas near the border in the district of Razih.

In Marib, it launched a raid on the Medghal district.