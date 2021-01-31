Deputy FM denies issuing decree banning women from working

YemenExtra

Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Ezzi on Sunday denied issuing any official decree preventing women from practicing work.

In a post on his Facebook page, the Deputy Foreign Minister called for investigating the credibility and information from its sources.

He explained that if individual acts occurred, they would represent “a weak reflection of the sediments of Wahhabi culture that the opponents have worked to strengthen it over the past decades.”

Al-Ezzi stressed the government’s keenness to control any such practices and perpetrators must be held accountable.