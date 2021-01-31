Sana’a University advances 373 rankings in world rankings

YemenExtra

Sana’a University ranked 373rd in the World Ranking of Universities issued by the Higher Council for Scientific Research in Spain in January 2021 .

The results of the Wibomitrix ranking showed the world’s best universities, the University of Sana’a is ranked 5145 to 4772 globally.

Sana’a University ranked 218th in the Arab world, and first at the level of public universities in Yemen.

Wibomitrix is one of the world’s most renowned academic rankings for universities.