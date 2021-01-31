Jan. 30: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, January 28, 2020, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed by the Saudi bombardment that targeted Shada district near the border.

Moreover, it launched two raids on Al-Zahir district.

In Hodeidah, a woman was wounded after she was targeted by the machine guns used by the Saudi-UAE local mercenaries in the Nasiri area, Tuhita district.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room monitored 202 violations committed by the aggressors.

These violations included the creation of combat fortifications in the areas of Al-Durayhimi, Kilo-16 and Al-Jabaliya.

Moreover, a number of 30 violations were carried out using artillery bombing with a number of 303 shells, while 137 violations were carried out using diverse weapons.

The Saudi-UAE violations also incorporate six airstrikes by drones on 50th Street, Haiss, and Al-Faza, the hovering of five warplanes in the airspace Hodeidah city, Kilo-16, as well as 20 spy drones in the city, Kilo-16, Haiss, Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya and Tuhita.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi aggressors carried out 13 airstrikes on the Serwah district, and two raids on the Majzar district.