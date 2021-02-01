Mohamed Abdel Salam Condemns Abduction Of Women In Marib

Ansar Allah spokesman Mohammad Abd al-Salam condemned on Monday the kidnapping of women in Marib province by the coalition militants, which are considered part of the context of their crimes against Sabayyan family, al-Ashraf and the tribes of the province.

He said in Twitter: The practices of mercenaries in Marib do not take into account the values of religion or tribal norms.

Groups of the coalition gunmen raided the homes of displaced people in Marib on Saturday evening, and kidnapped five women from among their families, then returned on Sunday morning to kidnap two others, and the abductees were transferred to an unknown destination without informing their families of their places of detention.