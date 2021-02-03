Deputy FM meets OHCHR Resident Representative

YemenExtra

Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Ezzi met on Tuesday with Acting Resident Representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in the capital Sana’a Hamed Qawasmeh.

In the meeting, al-Ezzi and Qawasmeh discussed areas of joint cooperation between Yemen and the OHCHR and ways to enhancing and developing them.

Al-Ezzi reviewed the crimes committed by the aggression and its mercenaries since March 26, 2015, the latest of which was the crime of mercenaries’ kidnapping of 7 women in Marib.

He expressed his hope the OHCHR would play its role in condemning the violations and crimes committed against the Yemeni people and conveying the reality of what is happening in reality.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the concerned authorities’ readiness to provide the necessary facilities for the work of the Commission’s office and its workers in Yemen.

For his part, Qawasmeh affirmed the commission’s commitment to protecting and promoting human rights in Yemen.