Revolution leader congratulates Islamic nation on birth anniversary of Fatima al-Zahra

Revolution leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi has congratulated the entire Islamic nation on the Birthday of Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her).

The birthday of Al-Zahra was indeed worthy to be International Women Day, added al-Houthi in a speech delivered on Tuesday evening.

The incoming of highly appreciated women, like Maryam, the daughter of Imran and Fatima Bent Mohammed, is a clear witness that Allah has honored such women on the earth.

Al-Houthi said the enemies of Islam seek to strike women who believe in Fatima’s principles, her morals, and her values.

The revolution leader indicated the enemies of the nation see the degeneration of the entire Muslim community represents in conquering, humiliating, and controlling it.

Al-Houthi affirmed the importance of the Yemeni people’s commitment to Islamic values in steadfastness in face of Saudi-led aggression.

“Our Yemeni society, with its faith identity, deserves to be a role model in adhering to the religious instructions that protect society from the epidemics of evils and vices,” he said.

Al-Houthi pointed out that the Yemeni people’s commitment to the principles of faith had enabled them to resist for six years in the face of the most barbaric aggression and siege in modern history.