The Return of 10 Deceived Soldiers

10 deceived soldiers returned to the capital Sana’a on Tuesday, including the control corner of the so-called Azal Axis, LTC. Khaled Daba’an.

The deceived soldiers, the returnees, were at the aggression camps in the border areas of Yemen fighting against Yemen and its sovereignty.

During the reception by the National Center for Returnees, the returnees expressed their gratitude to the revolutionary and political leadership for issuing a general amnesty decision for all who wish to return to the national ranks and leave invaders’ camps.

They called on the rest of their deceived colleagues to take advantage of the amnesty decision and to return to the homeland and join their colleagues in the army and popular committees to gain the honor of participating in the defense of national sovereignty against the occupiers and mercenaries.