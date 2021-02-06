6 aggression spy planes shot down, 92 vehicles destroyed in January

YemenExtra

The spokesperson for the armed forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree revealed on Friday that 6 spy planes of the US-Saudi-led aggression were shot down last January.

1,283 soldiers of the coalition forces were killed or injured, including 74 Saudis and 75 Sudanese mercenaries, in several operations carried out by the army and popular committees during the same period, Sarie confirmed in a statement.

He pointed out that the army and popular committees managed last January to destroy and damage 92 armored vehicles of the aggression forces.