Jan. 4: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violation in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, February 4, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed by a Saudi artillery attack that targeted Shada area, near the border.

Also, a number of 4 Saudi raids were conducted on Al-Zahir District, Saada.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 150 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenaries.

The violations include the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya, the launching of two airstrikes using combat drones against Kilo-16 and Al-Durayhimi areas, a warplane entering the airspace of Al-Jabaliya, the hovering of 8 spy drones over Al-Jabaliya, Al-Durayhimi, Hodeidah city, Kilo-16, Al-Tuhita, Haiss, and Al-Faza.

Additionally, 31 violations were conducted by artillery shelling and 108 breaches using diverse weapons.

In Al-Jawf governorate, the Saudi-led air force launched 8 raids on the Al-Dhahra region in the Khub Al-Sha’af district.