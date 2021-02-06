Gulf Institute Calls Australian Gov. to Stop Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia

YemenExtra

The (Persian) Gulf Institute for Human Rights called on the Australian government to stop selling weapons to Saudi Arabia and the UAE due to their war crimes in Yemen.

The Sydney-based institute accused the Saudi-Emirati coalition of standing behind tens of thousands of civilian casualties by targeting residential neighborhoods in Yemen, considering the blockade imposed by the Saudi-led aggression on Yemeni ports the cause of the worst humanitarian disaster in the world. The siege has made eighty percent of Yemenis in need of humanitarian aid