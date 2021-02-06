Leftover Saudi Cluster Bombs Wound 3 Children in Saada

YemenExtra

Three children were injured, on Friday, after remnants of a cluster bomb exploded, which was conducted by the Saudi aggressors in Saada Governorate.

The three children were injured as a result of the explosion of a cluster bomb leftovers in Majz district, an official reported.

It is worth noting that last Thursday, a citizen was killed, while properties and farms in Shada were damaged, for they were subjected to a Saudi missile-artillery shelling.

The remnants of the Saudi-American munition bombs have claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent citizens since the first day of the Saudi aggression on Yemen.