Republican Hospital Authority in Sana’a warns of stopping its medical services

The Republican Teaching Hospital Authority in the capital Sana’a warned on Tuesday against stopping its services due to the depletion of fuel due to acts of maritime piracy and the continued detention of oil derivatives ships and their entry to Hodeida port by the aggression.

The authority indicated in a statement that the continuing acts of maritime piracy and abusive practices by the aggression coalition countries and preventing the entry of fuel ships to the port of Hodeida will lead to a humanitarian disaster.

The statement called on the United Nations, the international community, and humanitarian organizations to shoulder their moral and humanitarian responsibilities and work to lift the blockade, release fuel ships, and stop the aggression imposed on the Yemeni people.