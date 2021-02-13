Abdulsalam: End the Aggression and Siege to Achieve Peace for All

YemenExtra

The head of the national delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, confirmed that the operations of the army and the Popular Committees are purely defensive, stressing that they will continue until the aggressor stop their aggression lift the siege imposed on Yemen.

Abdulsalam said on his Twitter account that without practical steps on the ground that lead to real peace, no statements, no matter how positive, will stay meaningless.

“Stop the aggression and lift the siege on our people so that peace can be achieved for all,” he emphasized.

Last Wednesday, the head of the national delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, confirmed that the legitimate defense of Yemen will continue until the aggression and siege stops permanently.

He pointed out that the crimes of the US-Saudi aggressive coalition against the Yemeni people are unprecedented, and they include ugliness and terrorism, which makes Saudi Arabia and the UAE two countries pursued by human rights and humanitarian pariahs And even politically.