Security, intelligence services arrest criminal cell of Al-Qaeda in Bayda

The Ministry of Interior and the Security and Intelligence Service had managed to seize a dangerous criminal cell affiliated with the so-called Al-Qaeda organization in Bayda city, the ministry’s spokesman Brigadier General Abdulkhaleq Al-Ajri announced on Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Al-Ajri explained, in a statement, that the cell consists of 19 members formed by the criminal Hamza Muhsin Al-Mashdali, alias Abu Saleh Al-Mashdali.

The spokesman stated that the cell was run by the Saudi-led aggression coalition and assigned it to carry out criminal operations targeting members of the army and popular committees in the city of Bayda.

The security services were able to arrest the cell before it was able to implement its criminal plan, he added.