Feb. 12: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

On Friday, February 12, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, two citizens were killed and two others wounded after they were shot by the Saudi border guards in the Al-Sheikh area, district of Munabeh.

Also, two raids were carried out by the Saudi-led air force on the Baqim region.

In Marib, a number of 18 Saudi airstrikes targeted the districts of Serwah and Medghal.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced that it has monitored more than 200 violations during the past 24 hours, which were committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenaries.

The violations, according to the Operations room were: an infiltration attempt near 50th Street, 3 raids using drones on Al-Mazhar, Al-Faza, and Tuhita, and the hovering of 23 espionage drones in the airspace of Kilo-16 Al-Manthar, Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliah Al-Durayhimi.

The breaches also include 28 violations by artillery shelling and 135 violations using diverse weapons.