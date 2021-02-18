Abdulsalam :Yemenis call for political action Political Action After Comprehensive Cessation of Aggression and Siege

YemenExtra

The Head of the Yemeni National negotiating Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, commented on the US State Department’s statements.

Abdulsalam said in a tweet that the US-Saudi aggressor must stop his aggression and besiege, and we are ready to deal positively.

He added that Yemenis are who call for constructive and successful political action after a comprehensive cessation of US-Saudi aggression and an end to the siege.

Earlier Tuesday, the US State Department called on those it called “the Houthis” to stop their advance towards Marib, stop all military operations and return to the negotiating table, ignoring at the same time the continuation of the US-Saudi aggression and the brutal siege on the Yemeni People that has been going on for nearly 6 years.