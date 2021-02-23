Feb. 22: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Monday, February 22, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the Saudi-led aerial forces launched 10 raids on the districts of Serwah and Medghal.

In Al-Jawf, it conducted 5 raids on Al-Thuluth Market, Al-Muhashima, and Aster in the Khub Al-Sha’af district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room announced that the forces of aggression have committed 148 violations in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

Among the violations was an attempt to infiltrate in Haiss, the creating of combat fortifications near 50th Street, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Manthar.

Moreover, the violations included 3 UAV airstrikes on al-Durayhimi and At-Tuhita, and the hovering of 9 espionage drones over Haiss, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Tuhita and Al-Durayhimi.

Also, 35 violations were carried out by missile and artillery shelling, and 95 violations using diverse weapons.