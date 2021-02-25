More 200 Violations By Arab coaltion Aggression In Hodeidah Recorded

231 violations staged by Arab coaltion forces during the past 24 hours were recorded by the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah.

The source pointed out that they included the flying of 12 spy drones over several districts of Hodeidah ,an infiltration attempt in Al-Manzar, in addition to launching 6 airstrikes on Al-Jabalyah district.

They also staged 47 attacks with missiles and artillery shelling and 161 attacks with live bullets.