The Ministry Of Industry Calls On The WTO To Pressure To End Seizure Of Oil Ships

Minister of Industry and Trade Abdulwahab Al-Durra emphasized the importance of continuing communication with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to develop the national economy and product and work to achieve the integration of Yemen into the global economy.

During a meeting of the Office of Communication and Coordination with the WTO, Al-Durra urged the office to activate its role in communicating with various international organizations and explaining the effects of the catastrophic aggression and blockade on the Yemeni economy.

The Minister called on the WTO, the United Nations and the world’s free people to cancel the illegal actions and decisions taken by the Saudi-led aggression against the Yemeni people and end the blockade and allow ships of oil derivatives to enter Hodeida port, especially as they possesses permits from the United Nations.

Al-Durra called for strengthening the partnership with the private sector and encouraging the opening of communication channels with the WTO to benefit from all the advantages offered by the organization.