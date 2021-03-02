Ministry of Human Rights condemns massacre against civilians in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Human Rights condemned the crime of targeting the aggression’s coalition the house of Saber Amin Abdullah Fitini Junaid in al-Rubasa area in al-Huuk district of Hodeidah province, killing Five citizens and others injured.

In a statement received by Saba, the Ministry expressed its strong condemnation of the international community’s silence and human rights organizations.

The ministry blamed the U.S.-Saudi aggression coalition for the legally responsible for al-Huuk’s crime.