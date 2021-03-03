Ahmed Hamid Urges The Norwegian Council To Implement Development And Sustainable Projects

The Directors of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed Hamed, On, Tuesday, met the Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland.

The meeting, which was attended by the Secretary General of the Humanitarian Affairs Council, Abdul Mohsen Tawoos, discussed the cooperation relations between Yemen and the Norwegian Council on the humanitarian side in the exceptional circumstances that Yemen is going through due to the continued aggression and siege.

The meeting dealt with mechanisms for providing aid in accordance with humanitarian standards and according to the reality of actual need in the field.

In the meeting, the Director of the Presidency Office praised the efforts made by the Norwegian Council in the field of humanitarian work, appreciating the council’s position regarding the Trump administration’s classification of Ansarollah as a terrorist organization, which indicates the council’s awareness and keenness on the course of humanitarian work in Yemen.